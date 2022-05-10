The group of Albanian terrorists who carried out the deadly attack on Kumanovo in 2015, and are now imprisoned in Macedonia, were again invited on live television, for a Kosovan news station. In the interviews ,they said that they do not regret the attack and continue to work for “national unification”.

The show was aired on the 7th anniversary of the attack, in which the four dozen terrorists killed eight Macedonian police officers, while losing ten of their own.