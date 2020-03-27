The city of Kumanovo calls on the Government to declare a full quarantine in one of Macedonia’s largest cities. This was decided by the municipal crisis management center, on request of Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who wants to control who gets to enter and leave the city.

Kumanovo does not have a large number of coronavrius cases, but is on an important crossroad leading toward both Serbia and Bulgaria. Recently all forms of commercial mass transport of passengers to the city were banned. So far only the city of Debar and the neighboring mountainous municipality of Centar Zupa were placed under quarantine, as the first hotbed of the epidemic in Macedonia