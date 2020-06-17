A total of 2.444 passengers entered Macedonia through the Kumanovo border crossing in the past 24 hours, as the country allowed transit tourists to go through, mostly on their way to Greece.

About half of those who crossed the border were foreign citizens. They have five hours to get to the exit crossing of their choice and are required to stick to the highways and roads that lead there.

Macedonian citizens, on the other hand, will go into two weeks of mandatory self-isolation or quarantine, depending on whether they can produce a recent negative coronavirus test.