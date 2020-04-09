With a total of 8 out of 30 people who have died so far from Covid-19 in Macedonia, Kumanovo is the city that has the most victims of the coronavirus in our country. Yesterday, the public was shocked by the news that the 27-year-old woman who gave birth at the end of March at the Gynecology Clinic died from the virus. The baby, according to the clinic, was negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health informed about the death of a 73-year-old man from Kumanovo.

On the black list of the number of dead from Covid-19, Kumanovo is followed by Struga, where there are six deaths, followed by Skopje, Tetovo and Debar with 4 deaths each. The list are includes Veles, Stip and Kocani with one death in each city. There is also one death in Kavadarci, which is included in the domestic statistics, although it is about an Albanian citizen who was hired as a construction worker in the city.

According to the interactive map, there are 617 coronavirus patients in Macedonia, with 35 cured and 30 dead.