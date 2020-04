Kumanovo is placed under a full lock-down for the weekend. Exceptions to the curfew apply to members of the police, the army and health workers.

The Government decided Friday to enforce a curfew in Kumanovo, starting from 9 p.m. on Friday up to 5 a.m. on Monday.

On weekdays, the curfew begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

Regarding agriculture activities, people can move within the village territory, for labor purposes only.