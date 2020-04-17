The Municipal Crisis Headquarters of Kumanovo, held Friday its 32nd session, this time through a video conferencing, Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski informed. The headquarters is urging the government, the Ministry of Health, the Commission on Infectious Diseases, the Institute of Public Health to prepare a list of positive and negative tests by April 17th and to inform the headquarters within 24 hours.

The results of the tests are required to be submitted to the Center for Public Health, between 24 and 48 hours from the moment of taking the swabs, and the headquarters says that in that way a real epidemiological picture will be obtained. The Kumanovo headquarters once again urges the Government to separate the municipality of Kumanovo with additional isolation.