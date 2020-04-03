The city of Kumanovo is placed under a full lock-down for the weekend. One of Macedonia’s largest cities had an explosion of new coronavirus cases, surpassing the initial hot-spot of Debar and is now second only to Skopje in the number of infected. The city had 23 newly diagnosed cases over the past 24 hours, almost twice more than Skopje.

In response, the Government today announced that the city is placed under a lock-down that will begin this evening (Friday at 21h) and will last all through the weekend, until Monday at 5h.

Only exemption to this will be in the near-by villages, where farmers will be allowed to continue to work their land.

Following the weekend, Kumanovo will remain on a stricter curfew compared to the rest of the country, which will begin at 16h. The rest of Macedonia is under an evening curfew that begins at 21h.