The Kumanovo municipal team for protection and rescue held Wednesday a meeting to discuss activities and measures against the spread of COVID-19.

As stated by the Kumanovo municipality, they are urging the government to declare a crisis situation in the Municipality of Kumanovo and to introduce a special control regime at all entrances and exits in the city with checkpoints, in order to implement the Action Plan of the Crisis Management Center and to prevent further spread of the virus.

With seven new patients registered in Kumanovo over the past 24 hours, including a woman who gave birth to a healthy baby boy and was afterwards herself diagnosed with the virus, with 54 cases Kumanovo has become the second after Skopje according to the number coronavirus cases. More than 1,600 people in the city are in self-isolation.