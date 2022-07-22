Our winter and our heating strategy. It is not a solution just to buy expensive electricity with expensive loans. It is not a solution to devastate all the wood stock in the country and to cause additional climatic damage that will not be compensated for decades. Strategy is something completely different. For starters, maybe everyone who can should work from home. It will reduce the heating consumption and help the necessary consumption in schools, hospitals and production facilities not to be questioned. I believe there are still many ways to reduce the consumption of heating and electricity, but someone should think things through, not just tenders, Sofija Kunovska writes in a post on Facebook.
Macedonia Health
4 patients die, 779 new Covid-19 cases out of 1,613 tests
Out of 1,613 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 779 new cases were registered and four patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. 173 of the new cases were reinfections. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 322,165 confirmed coronavirus...
