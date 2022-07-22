Our winter and our heating strategy. It is not a solution just to buy expensive electricity with expensive loans. It is not a solution to devastate all the wood stock in the country and to cause additional climatic damage that will not be compensated for decades. Strategy is something completely different. For starters, maybe everyone who can should work from home. It will reduce the heating consumption and help the necessary consumption in schools, hospitals and production facilities not to be questioned. I believe there are still many ways to reduce the consumption of heating and electricity, but someone should think things through, not just tenders, Sofija Kunovska writes in a post on Facebook.