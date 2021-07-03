What did the president of the party Zaev say in Sofia about his party members if Plevneliev describe us like this?, asked the actress Sofija Kunovska, former official in SDSM, the party whose leader is Zoran Zaev.

She posted a video of former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev saying:

Mr. Zaev is a great guy. I love him, I respect him. But people from his party hailed Tito as a national hero. The Tito ideology is still alive there, they do not distance from it. Have you even heard a word of Mr. Zaev saying something against Tito or Tito being a communist dictator who exterminated almost seven hundred thousand people, most of them being ethnic Hungarians, Bulgarians and Germans by the way, says former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev.