Former SDSM lawmaker Sofija Kunovska wrote on Facebook the field hospital promoted by Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska for days is only for her own personal promotion. According to Kunovska, the building next to the Infectious Disease clinic, or more precisely the Dental clinic, which is empty at the time, could be used for patients.

With empty dentist clinic, right next to the infectious diseases, the field hospital probably only served for Sekerinska taking pictures for two-three days, Kunovska wrote.