Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on DUI leader Ali Ahmeti to reconcile with his new role in the opposition in Macedonia, telling him that “it is healthy to rotate the parties”.

I was in opposition for 20 years. Now I’m in the Government for four years, and I think we need to fight for the people, not for power. To promote new ideas, dedication, patriotism, honesty. Rotations are inevitable, Kurti said, following the joint session of the governments of Macedonia and Kosovo in Pristina. Kurti has been strongly supportive of the VLEN coalition, which is the part of the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition in Macedonia.

The Kosovan Prime Minister also dismissed one of the nationalist talking points pushed by Ahmeti – that the VMRO-VLEN Government is eroding the position of the Albanian language in Macedonia. Kurti reminded Ahmeti that the law which he adopted does not refer to the Albanian language, but to a language used by 20 percent of the citizens of Macedonia, while VLEN wants the Albanian language to be clearly named in the law and in the Constitution.