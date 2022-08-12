If the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, conducts his campaign with views against Bulgaria and opposes the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of the country, this will block the path of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU, said the Bulgarian MEP and EP rapporteur for the country, Ilhan Kyuchyuk.

The process of negotiations between the EU and the Republic of Macedonia has not yet started, because the screening is yet to be completed, which will take some time. We know from the Bulgarian experience that it lasts from a year and a half to two years and the screening must be evaluated, Kyuchyuk told the Sofia-based bTV.

He emphasizes that the “French proposal” to unblock the European integration of the country is a proposal of the European Union, as it was accepted by consensus by all EU members, and received the necessary political support, both in the Bulgarian and Macedonian Parliaments.

According to the “French proposal”, the negotiations of the country by clusters and chapters should start after the completion of the screening process, but also after the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Preamble of the Constitution among the rest of the peoples living in the country.