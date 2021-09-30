Bulgarian member of the European Parliament Ilhan Kyuchyuk, who is the rapporteur for Macedonia, said that he expects an agreement between the two countries that would be comprehensive and legally binding.

There is still time until the end of the year for positive development, but both countries need to show political leadership and determination, Kyuchyuk said.

Bulgaria demands a new list of concessions from Macedonia, and wants a stricter framework for their implementation, as it believes that Zoran Zaev is not implementing the 2017 treaty he signed with Boyko Borisov.