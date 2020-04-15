Four lab technicians in the Veles hospital were forced to self-isolate after several patients failed to disclose that they were in contact with Covid-19 patients.
The technicians took blood from the patients who made false statements that they haven’t been in touch with people suffering from the coronavirus. The hospital urged to public to be completely truthful when requiring medical assistance, to avoid endangering the doctors and nurses and to reduce the danger of depleting resources in this way.
