Rasela Mizrahi, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, chaired the Economic and Social Council today, where she stressed that there are issues that need to be resolved, and that they can be overcome through conversation and compromise.

The purpose of the meeting was to get to know the general situation and the representatives of the Council itself. The first conclusions, according to the statements we received, are that there is some discrepancy in the Council’s normal day-to-day functioning with regard to the remarks they made at the meetings, but we will need to go further into the matter, to listen to all parties. All problems can be overcome, said Mizrahi.

She emphasized that at the meeting there was a mild tense between unions and employers.