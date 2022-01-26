As soon as she took office, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trencevska is already employing two advisers in her office, to whom she will pay a salary of 52,000 denars, “Plusinfo” has learned. The ad for their employment was published on Friday and lasts for 3 working days.

According to the announcement, they are hiring – special advisor for issues related to employment policy, labor, safety and health at work and pension and disability insurance and special advisor for issues related to social protection policies for children.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy confirmed to “Plusinfo” that advisers will employed in the minister’s office.