Water levels are continuing to decline in lake Prespa and Ohrid. The situation is especially dramatic in Prespa, which is 85 centimeters down from the September average. Ohrid is down 5 centimeters.

Both lakes, which are connected by passages under the Galicica mountain, receded – Ohrd by two centimeters and Prespa by one. A major driving factor is water outflows through the Crn Drim river which flows out of lake Ohrid and is used for energy production in Macedonia and especially in Albania. But the crisis in Prespa is also likely driven by reduced inflows.