The detention period of the Macedonian pop singer Lambe Alabakovski, who set fire to the Bulgarian club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola on June 4, expired. His detention for causing general danger for which he is charged has not been extended. However, as his lawyer Darko Stefanovski told “SDK”, his passport was confiscated as a precautionary measure.

Alabakovski was arrested on June 7, and two days after the detention measure was imposed, it was replaced with house arrest.