The landfill near Boris Trajkovski Arena in Karpos Municipality is on fire. Firefighters are on the scene waiting for city officials to send in the equipment needed to clear the rubble and trash.
The fire department got the call reporting the fire at 8:10 am and sent three vehicles and nine firefighters to tackle the flames.
We’re waiting for the Karpos Minicipality and the City of Skopje’s equipment to clear the landfill because [the construction waste] is making it hard to put out the fire, Skopje’s fire department chief Vladimir Simonovski told MIA.
