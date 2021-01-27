The Healthcare Ministry informed that only 433 citizens caught the seasonal flu over the 2020-2021 season. It’s a drop of 73.2 percent compared to last year and over 86 percent compared to the annual average.

This corresponds with reports from other countries after the outbreak of Covid-19, where the instances of common flu are greatly reduced and replaced with the coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 48,406 citizens took the flu shot this year, 37,870 of whom took the publicly funded shot.