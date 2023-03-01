Thousands of DUI party members gathered yesterday in Skopje’s Cair to protest against the First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. The rally was organized by the rebel faction in DUI led by former Cair Mayor Izet Mexhiti, who calls for Grubi’s ouster from his powerful position in the Government, and as heir apparent to ageing DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

Representatives from Mexhiti’s faction blamed Grubi for personal corruption but also for the corrupt deal DUI made with Arben Taravari, the leader of the second largest Albanian party – the Alliance of Albanians. Taravari was apparently given an expensive house in Skopje from a notorious DUI linked businessman in exchange for supporting the Government.

This is not a pro-European Government, this is not a Front for Europe, this is a front for Brussels street, said Saranda Imeri Stafai, member of Mexhiti’s group. The house that Taravari got is ironically on the “Brussels” street in Skopje, where other DUI officials also have expensive houses.

Grubi’s rivals blame him for abandoning the common DUI party supporters, including veterans from the 2001 guerrilla war that Ahmeti waged against Macedonia, in favor of the well connected party officials.

Mexhiti also spoke, blaming DUI of abandoning the Albanian national cause. He pointed to the recent discovery of a marble plaque near Skopje that bears the name Dardanus. According to Mexhiti and other Albanian politicians and historians, this proves that Skopje was part of the Dardanian kingdom, which Albanians claim as part of their historic state.

This faction in DUI also came out in support of the proposal from the Alternative party that Albanian majority municipalities in Macedonia band together in an association where they will jointly develop healthcare, education, infrastructure and other capabilities. This is an Albanian reaction to the international push that Kosovo allows the majority Serbian municipalities in the north of that country to create their own zone, which will have an assembly, a president and an executive.