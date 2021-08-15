The Ministry of Health said Sunday there has been a large influx of patients in the Tetovo hospital over the past 24 hours and efforts are made to provide care for all of them. Additional measures could be enforced in the area.

Appropriate support is provided in terms of staff and accommodation capacities. Two days ago, patients were also hospitalized in the hospital in the village of Lesok, and if necessary, patients will be sent to other hospitals nearby or in Skopje, said the Ministry of Health.

As the ministry informed, they are considering about enforcing additional measures in the area, which will be discussed on Monday.