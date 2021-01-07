Orthodox Christians in Macedonia are celebrating Thursday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas. Liturgies are being held in all temples of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) across the country.

As every year, the main event is taking place at St. Clement of Ohrid church in Skopje, where the liturgy is served by the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan.

Despite the pandemic, health measures and recommendations against the coronavirus, a large number of believers gathered at the Skopje Cathedral.

Some of them wore face masks, but there were also some who attended the liturgy without observing the mask rule. Many believers traditionally lit a candles for health in the churchyard, but there were some who, despite the health risk, decided to take communion from the same spoon, taking off their face mask and kissing the Holy Cross.