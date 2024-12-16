A large police raid was carried out on Sunday evening in Skopje’s Aracinovo village and on other locations in the capital, with the notorious Dukangik Albanian drug gang as the main target. Seven persons were arrested in the raid, and cash and weapons were seized.

The group is suspected in a number of mafia killings carried out between them and the rival Grcec gang, and there is sufficient evidence to prosecute gang members in four murders, it was reported.

According to the Plusinfo news site, the investigation is being expanded toward the son of a top official of the DUI party, who allegedly tipped off the Dukangik gang about the coming raids, after he learnt about it from sources in the police. Several such raids were undermined under the DUI – SDSM led Government, after gang members were tipped off in time. Reportedly, the raid was supposed to happen in Tuesday, but because of the leak, it was moved several days forward.