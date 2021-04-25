The large rally organized to demand the release of political prisoners held by the Zaev regime begins today at 11h. It will be opened by opera singer and former political prisoner Igor Durlovski, who will perform the Macedonian anthem.

Protesters will gather at 11h in front of the Government building proceed to the Parliament. Protest organizers demand the release of 16 protesters and police officials who were sentenced to lengthy prison terms over the April 27th 2017 incident in the Parliament, and other prisoners of the regime.

Former VMRO leader Nikola Gruevski expressed his support for the protest, prompting Zaev’s SDSM party to insist that he is behind it. The protest is organized by diaspora groups, and received a declaration of support from VMRO-DPMNE as well as other opposition parties like Levica.