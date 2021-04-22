VMRO-DPMNE official Timco Mucunski called on the citizens to come out and support the large rally planned for Sunday, in support of the political prisoners of the Zaev regime.

We will come out on Sunday, because we know that justice is only attainable by changing the Zaev Government, Mucunski said.

The rally begins at 11h at the Government building and protesters will march toward the Parliament. It is primarily held in support of the 16 protesters and Interior Ministry officials who were given lengthy prison sentences over the April 27 2017 incident in the Parliament.