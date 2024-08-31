Following a call from SDSM to public school teachers to prepare for protests, the largest teachers’ union SONK renounced the call and said taht they will not participate.

We are in the process of intensive negotiations to find solutions how to elevate the social status of the education workers. Political parties taking over the role of the unions will have the exact opposite effect, said SONK in a statement.

Union head Jakim Nedelkov added that the political parties in question had an opportunity to show what they can do for the public sector education employees and insisted that SONK members will not take part in any protests planned by SDSM.