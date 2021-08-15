The Ministry of Health informs that during the past week, a total of 49,569 people in the country received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. There is a significantly increased interest in vaccination among citizens.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. A total of 586,384 citizens have been vaccinated so far. On Friday and Saturday, 13,950 citizens received their first vaccine dose, while 8,636 received their second dose, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 67 percent of the population over 70; 64 percent of the population over 65; 60 percent of the population over 60; and 50 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.