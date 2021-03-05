The city committee did not make any decision related to the protests for “For United Macedonia”, said the former mayor of Butel, Petre Latinovski at today’s trial in the events of April 27.
He assures that he was never contacted by Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski regarding the protests.
I absolutely claim that they did not contact me nor did I pressure the employees in the municipality to go to the protest. If that is not the case, I am ready to sit on the other side, said Latinovski.
Comments are closed for this post.