Criminal law professor Gordan Kalajdziev said that the recently removed Justice Minister Renata Dekoska left her department in chaos. In an interview, Kalajdziev condemned Deskoska for her approach to the law on state prosecutors which he says was forcibly tailored by politicians.

The law granted immunity to members of the current Government from persecution using illegal wiretaps, which is common practice used against opponents of the Zaev regime. It also solidified the position of state prosecutors allied to the regime.

No matter what the former ministers says, we face a fiasco of the legal system and of the department she led, Kalajdziev said.

The Ministry is also facing a major challenge arrising from its abuse of the judiciary for political gains, as the European Court of Human Rights is investigating a number of cases of political persecution. Macedonian courts refused to take into account the fact that the defendants in these cases – many of them former high level Government officials, were already pardoned for the cases they are accused of. In their haste to remove opponents from the political scene, the Government and its prosecutors may have fatally undermined the legal cases against them.