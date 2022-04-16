The Interior Ministry is conducting internal investigations at the Blace border crossing with Kosovo, after 30 officers there destroyed pieces of their body cameras. The investigation comes after the commander of the station Elham Shkreta was arrested while demanding bribes from Albanian citizens who tried to cross over.
One camera was completely destroyed, while 12 chargers were also damaged. A total of 30 officers were cited and are being investigated further.
Comments are closed for this post.