Lazarov: Modular hospital next to Infectious Disease Clinic closed due to water leak Macedonia 19.10.2021 / 19:04 Doctor Nenad Lazarov wrote on Facebook that the modular hospital in Skopje has been closed. The modular “hospital” next to the Infectious Disease Clinic is closed due to water leak that reached the electrical installation, reads his post. modular hospitalNenad Lazarovwater leak Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.09.2021 Tetovo Municipality: We are not responsible for the modular hospital, but the Ministry of Health Macedonia 17.09.2021 VMRO DPMNE demands Zaev, Filipce and Hasani’s resignations, says the hospital was put into use without a permit Macedonia 15.09.2021 Mickoski: The containers should have withstood minimum 2 hours of fire, but they burned in 2 minutes. Here is why Macedonia News Kasami: Post-election government reconstruction not ruled out Mickoski: The right solution for Radovis is Aleksandar Ristov There is a readiness for a new majority, Sela tells party members The new future is within reach, only one more step is needed – October 31 Alternative: We do not need to help a government that is in free fall Zaev continues with his usual tactic seeking support for the second round of local elections Dimitrievski: In the next term we will implement more than 800 projects Macedonia needs us, let’s unite .
Comments are closed for this post.