The negotiating framework should incorporate European principles and standards, as well as the Copenhagen criteria, but not bilateral issues and not cultural, linguistic, historical and identity issues.

This is one of the proposed conclusions of the meeting of the Central Board of LDP, which discussed the proposed negotiating framework for Macedonia’s accession negotiations with the EU proposed by the presidency of France with the EU Council on June 30, 2022.

LDP, as the party informs, advocates for full-fledged membership of Macedonia in the EU, with all its cultural, linguistic, historical and identity traits.