At the request of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, a leaders’ meeting will be held with the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, today at 3 p.m. Kovacevski and Mickoski will meet at the MPs Club.



The Prime Minister convenes the meeting with a specific topic – the French proposal.

This is the first meeting of the leaders of the two largest political parties since Kovacevski took office in January.