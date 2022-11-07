The Prime Minister and SDSM leader, Dimitar Kovacevski, will hold a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary political parties in the Parliament today, at which the European path of the country should be discussed, as well as the decisions that should be made in the future with a broad political and social consensus.

The meeting convened by the Prime Minister is organized in order to open a discussion about the European future of the Republic of Macedonia, but also about the decisions that in the coming period should be made in the Parliament with a broad political and social consensus. The invitation to the leaders of the parliamentary political parties will be sent tomorrow, the Government said in the announcement of the meeting on November 2.

Prime Minister Kovacevski stated that he convened the leaders’ meeting in order for all political parties represented in the Parliament to discuss the European future of the country and all decisions that should be made in a broad, social and political consensus.

The leader of the Levica party, Dimitar Apasiev informed that he will not participate in the leaders’ meeting.