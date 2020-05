President Stevo Pendarovski will host a new leaders’ meeting on Monday at 12 pm, at which the participants are to discuss a new date for early parliamentary elections.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, DUI’s Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for Albanians’ Ziadin Sela, Alternativa’s Afrim Gashi, Besa’s Bilal Kasami and representatives of DPA have confirmed their presence.