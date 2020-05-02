A leaders’ meeting would take place between May 10 and 12, and the leaders of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, as well as the leaders of the Albanian political parties from both the government and the opposition, confirmed their participation, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Alsat M’s “360 degrees” on Friday.
In the interview, President Pendarovski answered a question about the need for the elections to be the topic of a leaders’ meeting, when the government adopted a decree to resume the election campaign after the state of emergency is lifted.
The opinion is that the decrees having the force of law apply as long as the state of emergency is in force. Then, in order for them to continue to be valid, the Parliament needs to confirm them. If it confirms them, they will continue to apply, if not, they will not apply, that is what the law experts say.. I am not saying that this is the definitive truth, but I just want to point out that, said the president.
