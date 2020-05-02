A leaders’ meeting would take place between May 10 and 12, and the leaders of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, as well as the leaders of the Albanian political parties from both the government and the opposition, confirmed their participation, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Alsat M’s “360 degrees” on Friday.

In the interview, President Pendarovski answered a question about the need for the elections to be the topic of a leaders’ meeting, when the government adopted a decree to resume the election campaign after the state of emergency is lifted.