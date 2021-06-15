Serbian media outlets are reporting that drug lord Radoje Zvicer is hiding between the Dominican Republic and Brazil, likely using a Macedonian passport issued under a false identity.

Zvicer is one of hundreds of mobsters, hitmen and islamists who were revealed to have gotten a Macedonian passport, issued by the Zaev regime. Revelations of new mafia figures who got a Macedonian passport have been coming regularly, for months now.

Ironically, at least one of the hitmen who tried to kill Zvicer in 2020 in Ukraine was also using a Macedonian passport.