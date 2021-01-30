The development plan for lake Treska, prepared by the Saraj municipality, was leaked in the public and it shows hotels and shopping malls penned worth a total fo 200 million EUR in what was once a popular recreational area just west of Skopje.

Mayor Blerim Bexheti spent days denying that he plans to open the area of the lake to development, but the plans show otherwise. Lake Treska has been defunct for years due to neglect, as the water became polluted and the surrounding park got overgrown.