VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament will file a special request to the Health Committee to request information from the Ministry of Health about who has been vaccinated, because there are reports that politicians from the government got the coronavirus vaccine.
According to MP Mile Lefkov, the suspicion is where did they got vaccinated, here in the country or in other countries.
Suspicions that vaccination is being abused, that is, that politicians from the government got vaccinated must be cleared up. Under no circumstances can there be vaccines for government politicians but not for healthcare workers. In the interest of public health, we demand information about who got vaccinated. We, as MPs from VMRO-DPMNE, will file a special request to the Parliament’s Health Committee to request information from the Ministry of Health on who exactly has been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, asked Lefkov.
