At Friday’s Parliament session, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Mile Lefkov said that the census law is an ad hoc law without clear definitions, without a clear methodology and vague in many parts.

We have before us the law on the census of population, households and dwellings and as we said it is a very important statistical operation, census of population and hence the need fpr the adoption of this law. It is about passing an ad hoc law, a law that will be applied exactly for this statistical operation and the ruling majority intentionally or accidentally, whether with some intention or not, leaves it without clear definitions, leaves it without methodology and leaves it vague in many parts of the law itself, he said.

MP Lefkov added that the law itself has many ambiguities and no definitions that explain what is a dwelling, what is a permanent residence and does not distinguish between resident and non-resident population.