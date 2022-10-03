The solar cartel composed of Kovacevski and his close friend Paunov was created and started turning over millions with the arrival of SDS in power, said Mile Lefkov at today’s press conference.

Dimitar Kovacevski permanently incapacitated to serve the army, but permanently capable of tenders, commissions and cartel association. The latest affair shows us how a small group deeply embedded in the highest structures of power traded influence for their own benefit. Prime Minister and deserter Dimitar Kovacevski and his close friend Goranco Paunov set up the Pikcell company on November 3, 2017, 5 months after SDS formed the government. So Zaev is prime minister, and SDS is in power, immediately after Kovacevski becomes deputy finance minister. Pikcell Group, founded by Kovacevski and his friend Paunov, in the past 5 years has become the central company around which 26 million euros of the solar cartel revolve. But today we will present new facts in the affair involving the deserter Kovacevski. The second company that appears as a contractor is KMG EOL Kvazar, founded by Kovacevski’s friend Paunov. State contracts were awarded to the company, which is part of the affair. Kovacevski’s friend got jobs from the state, and today it is Kovacevski who manages the government. KMG EOL Kvazar receives the largest number of state contracts when SDS is in power. And within a few years these companies monopolize the market. Pikcell Group has been building a factory in Kocani for the production of photovoltaic panels less than a year since its foundation. The entire SDS is present at the opening. Here are photos. Take a look. With the SDS coming to power, the tenders and deals for the solar cartel begin. Namely, through KMG EOL Kvazar, after SDS came to power, 2 million euros of state contracts were taken. They took everything from large to the smallest contracts. So only through Komunalec Sveti Nikole on 4 occasions KMG EOL Kvazar took over 100 thousand euros. Here is the proof. They started with a procurement of 19 thousand euros in 2018, to conclude a contract in the amount of 30 thousand euros on 1.10.2019, then on 14.10.2021 another contract of 19 thousand, and to end with another contract of 30 thousand euros on 25.10.2021, for this entire period the government in Sveti Nikole is SDS. One of the largest procurements that KMG EOL Kvazar performed for a state entity are two consecutive procurements by PE Pasista, the first from 15.11.2019 in the amount of 172 thousand euros and the second twice as large from 16.09.2021 in the amount of 343 thousand euros, here are the procurements, concluded at a time when Kovacevski was the deputy minister of finance, that is, a total of over half a million euros from the coffers of PE Pasista flowed into the account of the company of Kovacevski’s friend in less than two years. There were also tenders for KMG EOL Kvazar from the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, with which the company concludes a contract on 31.05.2021 in the amount of 48 thousand euros. Contracts were also concluded with Chair Municipality, here are both contracts, contract Cair Municipality, which on 09.11.2021, concludes a contract with the company of Kovacevski’s friend, when he is Deputy Minister of Finance, in the amount of 108 thousand euros. After Kovacevski became deputy minister, this company also concluded a contract for the construction of photovoltaic panels with EVN in the amount of over 2 million euros. Look at these tenders. The SDS government secured 4 million euros in state tenders and business with EVN for the company of the godfather and business partner of the deserter Kovacevski. I repeat only from EVN and state contracts which you have seen, the company of the friend and business partner of Kovacevski received an incredible 4 million euros. How exactly was the company of Kovacevski’s friend the most successful for state contracts? Is it about overpaid contracts and citizens’ money for the companies from the solar cartel? The pattern is clear. Kovacevski runs the government, the friend wins. While the people are starving, prices are rising, Kovacevski is getting rich. We continue in the coming days with new insights, said Lefkov.