In just one move, Prime Minister Kovacevski’s friend got a job worth 2 million euros. The company of Kovacevski’s friend concludes an agreement with EVN, where the state has a share, at a time when the deserter Kovacevski is the deputy minister of finance, Mite Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE said at a press conference.

The company of Kovacevski’s friend concludes a contract with EVN, where the state has a share, at a time when the deserter Kovacevski is the deputy finance minister. The contract between KMG EOL Kvazar of Kovacevski’s friend and EVN was concluded on 02.03.2021, and it has a total value of 123 million denars, excluding VAT, i.e. over 2 million euros. The contract of the company of Kovacevski’s friend with EVN has a duration of two years, and it is still in force, that is, EVN can still use the services of KMG EOL Kvazar of Kovacevski’s friend while Kovacevski himself is the prime minister of the country, Lefkov explained.

He says that the fact that Kovacevski is a deputy minister while his friend’s company concludes a contract with an enterprise in which the state has an interest raises doubts.

Additional doubt is raised by the fact that the contract can be executed and services from it can be used while Kovacevski is prime minister, adds Lefkov.

The company of Kovacevski’s friend is not a manufacturer of the panels, but only installs them, and the producer of photovoltaic panels in the solar cartel of companies is the company founded by Kovacevski, Pikcell Group.