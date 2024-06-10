In the first 30 days after the elections, many significant processes take place. One of the first promises fulfilled was the introduction of the law on the reorganization of state administration bodies, which included the restructuring of the new government. The 1198 platform was launched to promote this initiative. In certain countries, prime ministers themselves determine the structure, number, and competences of ministries. In Macedonia, there has been overlap between different ministries’ competences, governed by a law unchanged for more than two decades. This law, however, has seen interventions from SDSM and DUI without the necessary two-thirds majority to change the overall structure, according to Mile Lefkov, MP from VMRO-DPMNE, on the show “For or Against” on Alfa TV.

Lefkov emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE has demonstrated its commitment to listening to the interests of the people, showcasing strong coalition capacity and leadership that can unite and create a significant majority. This effort aims to fulfill citizens’ promises and interests, ensuring the state administration can effectively respond to modern challenges.

Lefkov praised the new government’s proactive approach in addressing pressing and challenging issues even before its formation. The goal is to create a more efficient state administration capable of meeting citizens’ needs.

He highlighted that the law on the reorganization of state administration bodies clarifies the competences between ministries, aligning them with the latest societal trends and political needs. The reorganization addresses the issue of overlapping competences that previously left citizens and businesses facing delays and inefficiencies when seeking answers from the state administration. This law aims to streamline ministerial responsibilities, reducing bureaucratic conflicts and improving overall efficiency.