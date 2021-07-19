VMRO-DPMNE expects to see changes in the town halls across the country at the coming municipal elections in October, said member of Parliament Mile Lefkov. The party is challenging SDSM, which currently holds nearly all significant mayoral positions in Macedonia.

This will help the country heal, bring a turning point in the economy and in infrastructure development, Lefkov said.

The party is about to begin announcing its candidates for the mayoral positions, after the names are confirmed by its Central Committee.