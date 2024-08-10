The Left Party MPs declare that they would ask for the modifications to the Law on Urban Planning to be taken out of the Monday plenary agenda and that a public hearing be held prior to their adoption.As previously mentioned, a portion of the modifications included in the new legislative solution call for the elimination of the requirement to get urban permission, without considering the ramifications of doing so.

For the upcoming parliamentary session, scheduled for Monday, as part of the agenda is a Draft Law for amending and supplementing the Law on Urban Planning, following a shortened procedure. Passing such a law, in a shortened procedure, without consultation with the experts and during the summer vacation, only raises doubts in whose interest the proposed changes are, it is stated in the press release from Left.

Moreover, Mickoski’s government de facto fosters more urban chaos rather than promoting urban planning by eliminating the requirement under the current law to initiate a procedure for bringing new urban plans and documentation that were previously not harmonised according to the Law. It is impermissible that parts of the Republic do not have new urban documents, adopted in accordance with the new parameters, states the press release from the Left.