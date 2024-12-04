Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski said that he believes there should be a legal option to revoke mayors. He made the statement in light of the on-going crisis with the management of the capital Skopje, with its erratic Mayor Danela Arsovska.

We initiated a process with the help of UNDP, which includes four local and one international experts. The entire procedure will be conducted in a fully transparent and open way. We plan to expand the law to allow the creation of communal police units that will reduce deviant behavior, and to introduce options to give citizens more say in the creation of local budges, Perinski said.

Regarding the option to revoke the mayor, it would be conducted through a referendum.