Legendary news anchor Branka Stankovska has died aged 90, her family said in a statement.

Stankovska worked for almost 40 years in the Macedonian Radio Television, and anchored the first TV news show in 1964, on what was then called TV Skopje. She was the most recognizable voice on the radio and TV face for many decades, and after retiring from anchoring, she continued to coach new journalists.

Her family said that they are happy she lived to be a great-great-grandmother and to have a beautiful life.