The leniency towards Bulgaria prompted by the protection of the crime of Kovacevski and Ahmeti brought a new blockade, they accepted what Bulgaria demanded, and the relations escalated, notes VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE called for a timely reaction with protest notes and a firm stance, SDS remained silent. Several times until now Macedonia has been humiliated or insulted by Bulgarian politicians, VMRO-DPMNE condemned it, but the government is the one that has political power, and it remained silent and allowed the provocations to go on indefinitely.

And now when we have attacks, denials and disparagements, from Kovacevski and Osmani we only have pale speeches without real action, every time the government gives in to humiliation there is some crime that they want to hide.\